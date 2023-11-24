Readers divided over Nigel Farage’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is usually a ratings winner for ITV - but viewership appears to be down this year.

Some have speculated this dip is down to former Ukip leader Nigel Farage making his reality TV debut on the show - which led many fans to announce their intentions to boycott the series.

Despite the uproar, Independent readers were divided when we asked how they felt seeing the controversial former politician on their TV screens.

While some said they were refusing to watch while Farage was in the jungle, others declared he “would not put me off” and labelled him “a breath of fresh air”.

Here’s what you had to say:

‘Such a shame’

Yep - Farage did it for me. I refuse to watch this because of him being in there. And the reports of him being paid the most ever celebrity disgusts me. Such a shame.

Della

‘Farage would not put me off’

No. Watched the first one but since have not followed any. If I did follow, Farage would not put me off.

Bubs

‘It’s time we watch non celebrities’

For me it isn’t one person- it’s fatigue with watching entitled people being loud and attention seeking to further their own interests and careers. If YouTubers count as acceptable entrants then politicians have to. I find Nella more of a turn off than Farage. They’re both doing the same thing but he’s just being more subtle and slimy (no surprise there).

We need to keep hearing opposite opinions from our own to challenge us and widen perspective so that includes politicians- even if it worsens our increasing deference to popularity politics over values and ideologies.

I always watch but I think it’s time we watch non celebrities- much more genuine and therefore more interesting! As an aside, I personally thought having Hancock on was surely more divisive given the rawness of COVID emotions, but viewing figures didn’t dip as much.

ScotinBritain

‘Vulgar’

I admit that I find Farage to be a very loud, vulgar twit. I suspect that the volume of his bucal cavity occupies a part of that occupied by brain in our standard model.

He was an EU MP, who wanted out! Biting the hand that feeds him! Did he reject the splendid benefits made available to EU MPs? (and will he receive a pension from the generous EU pension fund, if such is applicable to retired MPs?)

Alanbuckle

‘He took on the establishment’

I do watch it and thoroughly enjoy watching the interactions in camp. The food trials are grim and I would choose to avoid them.

I like Farage and how he took on the establishment. All of this “Woke Culture” or “Ohh I’m going to boycott this because I’m offended” sums up the country and the inability to do anything without fear of having their views and beliefs tested. People forget it was Matt Hancock last year who most dubbed a complete failure with the pandemic as were the prime minsters that oversaw it with bad advice.

Neither Farage nor Hancock give a hoot about what people think, they’re politicians. However unlike the vast majority of the UK they get off their backsides and do something about it. We are so molly coddled these days we just hide away, do nothing, but easily sit behind a keyboard and whinge. Surely there’s something more important for people to do. Oh, and I wish I could get £1.4m for two weeks work. Oh God, I’m a keyboard warrior, are you offended?

TheWillMan

‘A breath of fresh air’

I’ve never watched I’m a Celebrity but I am now, Nigel is brilliant and a breath of fresh air

Ted

‘Corrupt’

Me and my wife both do watch it. But we will be boycotting it because of the corrupt Farage.

faiz.

‘Who is duping who?’

The idea of watching celebrities do disgusting things as a form of entertainment is childish beyond imagination.

Most of these celebs are in it for the (substantial amounts of) money. They are, to paraphrase Liberace “puking all the way to the bank”.

People want Farage to eat offal and give him an account with Coutts back. Now who is duping who?

Any sensible person should switch channels when this type of gutter TV is on.

RebootedyetagainHans2

‘The man should be deported to Rwanda’

The media needs to show some basic standards and moral leadership, people seem to be missing that these days. Even 20-years ago the idea that a politician (even a popular one) might cross into popular entertainment would have not been acceptable. But here is a man well known for his racist, xenophobic views who has deeply scared and damaged the fabric of U.K. society (not an opinion, just a fact) being rolled out (and paid vast sums of money) like some sort of ‘celebrity’ ?

The man should be deported to Rwanda, not celebrated and rewarded for what he’s done to this country.

JSparks

Some of the questions and answers have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article.

The conversation isn’t over - there’s still time to have your say. If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments of this story.

All you have to do is sign up, submit your question and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.