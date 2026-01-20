Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Naomi Osaka makes grand entrance with fashion statement at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka has made a fashion statement and quite an entrance to the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka made a fashion statement and quite an entrance to the Australian Open, wearing a wide-brim hat, veil and holding a white umbrella as she walked onto Rod Laver Arena for her first-round match on Tuesday.

The No. 16-seeded Osaka has won two of her four Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open.

She was playing No. 65-ranked Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the last match of Day 3 on the main show court at Melbourne Park.

