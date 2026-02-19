Builders accidentally discover ancient Roman ruins while working on museum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Construction workers in Cologne, Germany, have unearthed a significant Roman site dating back almost 2,000 years.

The accidental discovery, made during construction of the LVR-Jewish Museum, revealed a rare private altar, the massive foundations of a late antique basilica, and a stone staircase.

Archaeologists, collaborating with building crews, confirmed the site's origins stretched back to the first century of Roman occupation.

The oldest structure identified is a stone staircase, of which only the midsection remains.

This staircase once led from the praetorium towards the River Rhine, though its exact start and end points are yet to be determined.

The staircase was likely necessary because the natural slope of the terrain required stepped access between the palace complex and the riverbank.

open image in gallery The first-century stone staircase uncovered during works ( City of Cologne/Roman-Germanic Museum, Franziska Bartz )

A later Roman expansion of the praetorium filled in parts of the stairs to make room for additional buildings, unintentionally preserving this portion.

Roman staircases are rarely found intact.

Excavators also discovered a second-century private household altar, or lararium, within the praetorium.

A lararium is typically built as a niche in a wall where offerings of food were made to the Lares, the household’s patron gods.

The niche was carefully constructed with molding that distinguished it from the rest of the wall and allowed it to be closed.

It would have housed small figurines.

open image in gallery A breakthrough section revealing Roman structures beneath the museum site ( Jam Press/@stadt.koeln )

Archaeologists identified nail holes where iron nails once held garlands or ribbons as decoration, and traces of paint remain visible on the surrounding stucco.

The most recent discovery dated from the fourth century was foundations of an apse of a multi-aisled basilica.

Before excavation, the structure had only been perceptible as a shallow depression in the ground.

When the foundations were exposed, archaeologists realised the building was not made of typical Roman cast concrete.

Instead, it consisted of 13-foot-thick layers of volcanic rock, basalt and limestone, bonded with a strong mortar composed of crushed ceramic and gravel.

Its bulk and strength had allowed it to remain intact for nearly 2,000 years.