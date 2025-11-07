Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cruise along the Rhine is an enchanting way to explore Europe’s cultural and historical heartland. Fairytale castles perch high on craggy hills, spires of grand cathedrals reach for the clouds and ancient towns seem to whisper their past through narrow cobbled streets.

Our journey begins in the vibrant city of Amsterdam, where we board the sleek Viking longship Sigrun. Modern and elegantly designed, it feels instantly welcoming. Our verandah stateroom is a surprisingly generous space, comprising a cosy bedroom, a contemporary en-suite bathroom and, best of all, sliding glass doors that open onto a spacious balcony. Perfect for lingering over morning coffee or an evening glass of wine as the landscape slips by.

Getting acquainted with the ship is simple. The layout is cleverly compact, centred around a chic lounge bar that spills onto the Aquavit Terrace. The main restaurant is flooded with natural light, while the sun deck above offers shaded areas, a walking track for gentle exercise and a small herb garden that fills the air with fragrant rosemary.

open image in gallery The ship travels through Koblenz, in Germany ( Viking Cruises )

Our route traces the river from Amsterdam to Basel, passing through four countries: the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland. We quickly settle into the gentle rhythm of life along the river, immersing ourselves in the rich history, culture and cuisine of the riverside towns we visit.

In the Netherlands, we learn the art of cheesemaking at Booij Kaasmakers, a family-run business in its seventh generation. A visit to Kinderdijk’s iconic windmills transports us to a world untouched by time. In Germany, guided walking tours through Cologne, Koblenz and Speyer reveal majestic cathedrals and a turbulent past.

Yet it is Strasbourg that steals our hearts, with its captivating fusion of French elegance and German tradition. Here, we embark on a culinary voyage through cobbled streets steeped in history, savouring the flavours of Alsace.

Think buttery kougelhopf (a brioche-like cake), smoky regional sausages, crisp tarte flambée, spiced gingerbread and pungent local cheeses. All washed down with chilled glasses of the local riesling. It’s a day to linger over flavours as much as the city’s charms.

Evening outings on land are also a culinary highlight. We’re whisked off to an ancient monastery for wine tasting and dinner, and revel in Cologne’s vibrant nightlife, sampling its signature Kolsch beer in a succession of bustling bars.

It’s served from circular trays in a small, narrow glass to ensure the beer is always cold and fresh, and is automatically refilled until you place your coaster on top of your glass.

Our voyage concludes in the fabled Black Forest, a realm of dense evergreens, rolling emerald hills and shimmering lakes immortalised by the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Known for cuckoo clocks, cherry liqueur, and the legendary Black Forest gateau, the region offers both natural beauty and culinary traditions.

We hike winding trails lined with bubbling brooks and birdsong before donning aprons to craft maultaschen - German savoury dumplings - and, naturally, our own Black Forest gateau, both devoured with relish.

open image in gallery The Middle Rhine was a particularly memorable section of the route ( Viking Cruises )

Food is undoubtedly central to this journey. On board, Executive Chef Rado leads his kitchen with precision, creativity, and attention to detail, his ever-changing menus inspired by the regions we traverse. Each evening’s dinner is a much-anticipated event, showcasing an array of mouthwatering dishes and specially selected wine pairings.

There’s a quiet elegance to exploring Europe by river, and few waterways offer the sense of place and perspective that the Rhine does. Nowhere is this more evident than on the stretch known as the Middle Rhine, a 40-mile corridor of concentrated beauty, protected as a Unesco World Heritage site.

It is here, gliding quietly past Lorelei Rock and centuries-old fortresses and castles, that the region's layered history becomes most tangible.

The whole experience is as effortless as it is enriching. It’s intimate and indulgent, but there’s cultural connection, too.

Visiting the Rhine on Viking Sigrun provides us with a moving vantage point on Europe’s past and present - a narrative as enduring as the river itself.

Sandy Cadiz-Smith was a guest of Viking Cruises

How to do it

Viking Cruises’ eight-day “Rhine Getaway” itinerary sails from Basel and includes stops in Amsterdam, Kinderdijk, Cologne, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Speyer, Strasbourg and Breisach.

Prices start from £1,695 per person, including return flights from selected UK airports, seven-nights in a Standard staterooom, in-destination transfers, all onboard meals and acoholic drinks, some excursions, wifi, gratuities, evening entertainment and enrichment talks. Book now.