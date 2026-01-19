Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Toll in Spain train collision rises to at least 39 as rescuers search for more bodies

Spanish police said Monday that at least 39 people died in the a high-speed train collision Sunday in southern Spain and rescue efforts were continuing.

Spanish police said Monday that at least 39 people died in the a high-speed train collision Sunday in southern Spain and rescue efforts were continuing.

The collision took place Sunday afternoon when a high-speed train derailed, jumped onto the track in the opposite direction and slammed into an incoming train near Adamuz.

Rescue efforts were still underway Monday morning. Dozens more were injured from the crash.

The Spanish Red Cross set up a help center in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, offering assistance to emergency services and people seeking information. Members of Spain’s civil guard and civil defense worked on site throughout the night.

