Watch live: Taiwan earthquake rescue efforts continue as death toll rises

Watch live as Taiwan earthquake rescue efforts continue today (5 April).

Rescuers face a raced against time on Friday to find 18 people, including foreign nationals, still missing two days after the island was jolted by the strongest earthquake in 25 years.

The death toll from Wednesday’s 7.4-magnitude earthquake rose to 12, authorities said, with more than 1,000 people sustaining injuries.

Taiwan’s Fire Department said searchers discovered two more bodies in the mountains, with the death toll expected to rise further.

At least 50 aftershocks rattled the area overnight, some felt as far away as capital Taipei, after 400 tremors were initially recorded from Wednesday morning into Thursday night by the Central Weather Administration.