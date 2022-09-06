Jump to content
Live: Final speech from Boris Johnson before Liz Truss takes over as PM

The new Conservative Party leader has a busy day ahead, meeting the Queen and finalising her Cabinet.

Pa
Tuesday 06 September 2022 07:07
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (PA)
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson (PA)

Britain’s 56th prime minister will take office on Tuesday afternoon on a day of speeches bookending an official audience with the Queen.

In a break with tradition, Liz Truss and outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, to meet the monarch for the handover of power.

The flights to Scotland, as well as a forecast for heavy rain, means some of the usual timings of the day have been adjusted, with Mr Johnson expected to give his farewell speech outside No 10 at 7.30am.

7.05am

A lectern is placed outside 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/P)A
(PA Wire)

The lectern bearing the crest of state has been brought out to the front of Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson’s farewell speech of his premiership.

7.02am

Media gather outside 10 Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson's departure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

7am

Under normal circumstances, the pomp and drama of the royal appointment is mostly confined to London over the course of an afternoon, with the outgoing premier making a statement outside No 10 before a short car ride to Buckingham Palace.

But this time, the departing and incoming prime ministers will both have to make the 500-mile journey to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire retreat.

Mr Johnson is expected to leave Downing Street for the last time after his farewell address at 7.30am.

The Queen welcomed newly elected leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson on July 24 2019 (PA)
(PA Wire)

Mr Johnson and Ms Truss are expected to fly to Aberdeen on separate planes, with the current Prime Minister expected to arrive at the door of Balmoral Castle at 11.20am to formally tender his resignation.

Once he has left, the new Tory leader will be invited in.

Ms Truss is due to arrive at Balmoral at 12.10pm, when she will be appointed prime minister and asked to form an administration.

After around 30 minutes with the Queen, Ms Truss is expected to fly back to London and arrive at Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as PM at around 4pm.

