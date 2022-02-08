Anne-Marie speaks out after taking a tumble during Brits performance

Fans on social media sent messages of support.

Alex Green
Tuesday 08 February 2022 21:06
Anne-Marie performs during the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)
Anne-Marie took a tumble during her performance at the Brit Awards – but managed to recover and finish her set.

The pop singer, 30, made an entrance from inside a giant heart while performing her hit Don’t Play with YouTuber and rapper KSI and Digital Farm Animals.

However, she appeared to slip as she descended a flight of steps onto the stage at London’s O2 Arena after letting go of one of her dancer’s hands.

Despite her tumble, The Voice UK coach pushed on with her set, which she concluded by letting out a sharp laugh.

Posting on Twitter after going off stage, she joked: “Didn’t need my left ankle anyway.”

Fans on social media sent messages of support and praised her for carrying on with her performance.

Some compared it with the moment Madonna toppled down some steps while performing at the 2015 Brit Awards.

