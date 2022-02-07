Covid news - live: NHS backlog plan ‘delayed by Omicron’ as AstraZeneca jab criticism blamed for mass deaths
Plans to tackle NHS England’s backlog of patients waiting for treatment was delayed ‘by Omicron,’ the health secretary has said.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “We were planning to originally publish the plan in early December but of course with Omicron and our concerns about that, we understandably changed focus on to the booster programme.”
He added that the plan will be published “soon” as we come out “the other side” of the Omicron wave.
Meanwhile, an Oxford scientist has said politicians and scientists who damaged the reputation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people”.
Due to a link to very rare blood clots, UK government advisors recommended that only people under 40 should receive the jab and it has played a very little role in the booster scheme.
Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”
“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that they cannot be proud of.”
