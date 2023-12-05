Armed police swoop on suspect after pregnant woman knifed in Welsh village

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Armed police arrested a man after a pregnant woman was stabbed in a small mining village in Wales.

The 28-year-old, who was known to the expectant mother, was detained on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-hour manhunt which placed schools on lockdown in Aberfan on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said the attack was “targeted” and the suspect, who was from Merthyr Tydfil, was arrested at 3.50pm in the local area.

The stabbing of the woman shocked the small village community (Getty Images)

Speaking after the arrest, Chief Inspector Rob Miles of South Wales Police said: “The woman remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.”

“I want to thank the local community and partners for their patience and support throughout today’s police operation to trace and arrest the suspect.”

The situation unfolded after the woman was attacked in Moy Road area of the village shortly after 9am.

Resident Lynne Terrett said her daughter, Kira, heard the sound of the injured woman running towards her.

“(The woman) fell,” she said. “My daughter screamed, and people came out from everywhere.”

A cordon remained up after the arrest of a man after a woman was stabbed (Getty Images)

The man who stabbed the woman then fled the scene, said Ms Terret, who added:“If she had not screamed, people would not have gone out.”

The woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff while a major police operation was triggered to find the suspect.

Schools were advised to activate lockdown protocols as armed officers scoured the village and surrounding area.

Chief Inspector Rob Miles of South Wales Police makes a statement to the media outside Merthyr Tydfil police station (PA)

A police spokesman said: “I appreciate there will be a real sense of shock to the local community with the attack having happened in broad daylight.

“Local schools activated their lockdown protocols to keep pupils safe, and neighbourhood officers remained in the area to ensure pupils were able to leave school safely at their normal time. This was done as a precaution, and schools will be open as normal tomorrow.”

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has said his thoughts are with the people of the village, which was the site of a catastrophic collapse of a colliery spoil tip in 1966, killing 116 children and 28 adults.

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies mentioned the incident in the Senedd on Tuesday, saying his thoughts were with the residents.

Labour MP Gerald Jones told Sky News: “The community is a very tight-knit community so there is, undoubtedly, serious concern within the community.”