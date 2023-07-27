For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The biological father of a teenager who murdered his own sister is a convicted rapist, it has emerged.

Peter Gibson raped a woman in East Kilbride by tying her up and blindfolding her, before grabbing his victim by the neck and strangling her.

The 62-year-old was convicted of a total of 10 charges earlier this year, with his crimes spanning between June 2001 and February 2008.

They included the indecent assault of a young boy in East Kilbride, as well as further violence to the child by punching and kicking him.

Gibson, formerly of Shropshire, was also found guilty of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards another boy as well as physically assaulting him and threatening the child.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow in April, he was jailed for 10 years and was ordered to be supervised for a further three years on his release. Reporting of the case was delayed until the end of his son’s murder trial.

Connor Gibson was convicted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting and murdering his 16-year-old sister Amber in a woodland area in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire. Both of them had been fostered by another family when they were young.

Amber Gibson was found dead in a woodland area after being reported missing (Facebook)

Amber was reported missing on the evening of 26 November 2021, with her body discovered in Cadzow Glen at about 10.10am on November 28.

A forensic pathologist told the court that she had been covered in mud and that her cause of death was compression to the neck.

Her brother, then aged 19, was arrested three days later on December 1. The day before his arrest, he had left a chilling tribute to his sister on Facebook, writing: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X.”

CCTV shows Connor and Amber Gibson walking together shortly before her brutal murder (Oficina de la Corona y Servicio Fiscal del Procurador/PA) (PA Media)

Jurors heard that widespread blood staining on Gibson’s jacket was compatible with Amber and his DNA was also found on her shorts, which had been forcibly torn off.

The siblings had been placed in foster care since they were young children, with Craig Niven, their former foster father, saying he would not leave the siblings in each other’s company as they were “not a good mix”.