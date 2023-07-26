CCTV captures Amber Gibson’s killer brother binning items after murdering sister

Chilling CCTV footage shows killer Connor Gibson disposing of items and walking home after he murdered his teenage sister Amber.

Gibson, 20, was found guilty of sexually assaulting and murdering his teenage sister in South Lanarkshire. Footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows Gibson disposing of items and walking home on the night of the murder.

Amber 16, was reported missing on the evening of Friday 26 November and her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen at about 10.10am two days later. She was described by her family as “the most giving, loving, supportive and admirable person”.