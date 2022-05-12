Former Gogglebox star Andrew Bennett jailed for sexually assaulting teenage boy

A former Gogglebox star has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Andrew Bennett, 47, admitted one charge of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of sexual activity with a child.

He was jailed for 29 months at Newcastle Crown Court.

The charges were brought in relation to offences committed against the boy last year.

Andrew Jones of Crown Prosecution Service North East, said: “Andrew Bennett forced himself upon his young victim, touching him inappropriately before attempting to incite him into further sexual acts.

“The boy told his family of what had happened the following day and they then contacted police.

“During his first interview with police Bennett denied having touched his victim, claiming only to have spoken to the boy at the time of the alleged attacks, but then claimed that his behaviour had been affected by slimming tablets when further physical evidence was shown to him.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with police, piecing together forensic evidence and witness testimony to build a robust case, which has been instrumental in securing guilty pleas to all charges against the defendant.

“Andrew Bennett carried out these attacks in selfish pursuit of his own sexual gratification and the impact on this boy has been significant.

“We sincerely hope that the sentence passed today provides some measure of comfort to him.”

Judge Tim Gittins said a love bite Bennett was accused of giving the boy had been a “clear injury and unwanted, painful reminder of your unwanted attentions that night”.

Bennett, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and must abide by a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years. He is also subject to a restraining order for five years.