Slumped in the car seat of his Range Rover attempting to avoid attention from the gathering photographers and journalists, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stares ahead of him as his vehicle leaves Aylsham police station.

The photo, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, instantly went viral across the world when it was published on Thursday evening.

The photo shows Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after he was released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Upon news that King Charles III’s younger brother had been arrested broke early on Thursday, Manchester-based Noble began the six-hour drive south to Norfolk to cover the major story.

Journalists knew the former prince had been arrested in Norfolk - the county that is home to the royal Sandringham estate where he resides.

Since officers from Thames Valley Police were questioning him, there were potentially 20 or more police stations where he could have been held.

open image in gallery Reuters photographer Phil Noble raced to Aylsham police station upon news that Andrew’s cars had arrived ( Reuters/Phil Noble )

Following a tip-off, Noble headed to the police station in the historic market town of Aylsham.

Not much was going on, Noble said. There were a couple of other members of the media there, including Reuters video journalist Marissa Davison.

Six or seven hours went by. Darkness fell. Still, nothing was happening. It seemed like this was the wrong station - after all, it was well over an hour's drive from Mountbatten-Windsor's home.

The team of two Reuters journalists decided to book rooms at a hotel. Noble packed up and started heading down the road towards it.

Minutes later, he got a call from Davison. Mountbatten-Windsor's cars had arrived.

open image in gallery The disgraced former prince was pictured slouched in the back of a vehicle leaving Aylsham police station on Thursday evening in Norfolk after being in custody for around 11 hours ( Reuters/Phil Noble )

Noble raced back, just in time to see the two vehicles leaving, at high speed. The front car contained two police officers, so Noble aimed his camera and flash at the car behind.

He took six frames in all - two showed police, two were blank, one was out of focus. But one captured the unprecedented nature of the moment: for the first time in modern history, a senior royal was being treated as a common criminal.

The image was used extensively by media worldwide.

"You can plan and use your experience and know roughly what you need to do, but still everything needs to align," said Noble. "When you're doing car shots it's more luck than judgment."

He hadn't looked closely at the former prince's expression, the photographer added. He was just relieved it was him.

open image in gallery The photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, made the front pages of multiple national newspapers ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

"It was a proper old school news day, a guy being arrested, who can we call, tracking him down," he said.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and has previously said he regrets their friendship.

The current police investigation, which is not related to any allegation of sexual impropriety, involves the suspicion of committing misconduct in public office, according to a statement released on Thursday by Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright.

The former prince's office did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. He has not spoken publicly since the release of millions of pages of documents by the U.S. government relating to Epstein, who was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.