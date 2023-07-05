Mother pays tribute to ‘deeply loved’ son after 16-year-old charged with his murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother has paid tribute to her “deeply loved” son after a 16-year-old boy was charged with his murder.

25-year-old Ashish Sachdev Nahar died after being stabbed in a park in Bedford on 29 June. Police had been called to the scene at approximately 20.45 that evening, and Mr Nahar was subsequently rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A post-mortem later determined his cause of death to be a single stab wound to the heart.

His mother, Anita Nahar, described her son as a “cheerful joyful young man” and called for action to be taken on knife crime.

"Sadly my eldest son was taken from his loving family and friends at the tender age of 25. Ashish was a cheerful joyful young man who had all his life ahead of him. He always had a smile and never held a grudge. To those who met him he left a happy memory”, a statement from Ms Nahar read.

"Knife crime is sick and needs to stop. More action needs to be taken against those carrying weapons and more support for the victim’s family. "Ashish was deeply loved and will forever be missed terribly."

On Tuesday (4 July), an unnamed 16-year-old boy appeared in court charged with Mr Nahar’s murder. A man in his 20s, who had been previously been arrested, was released without charge and a 46-year-old woman, also unnamed, was bailed after being detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Calling on any potential witnesses to come forward, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit urged “anyone who might be able to assist the investigation to come forward to help us bring those responsible to justice."

The public can contact police with any information that could help assist the investigation by completing a report online or phoning 101 and quoting Operation Version.

Reports can also be made anonymously via the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555 111.