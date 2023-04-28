Moment Luton gang shoot towards car carrying family and child in broad daylight

Footage shows the moment gang members shoot towards an innocent family driving down a street in Luton.

Lewis Gatehouse, 20, Kendall Bizimana, 18, and Samuel Martin, 18, took aim at a rival gang member as he drove through Wauluds Bank Drive in the Marsh Farm area on 19 April 2022.

With other vehicles and pedestrians nearby, the vehicle targeted in the shooting crashed into a car in front, which was being driven by a man with his family in the back.

There were two adults and a child in the car, Bedfordshire Police said.

Miraculously, no one suffered any serious injuries during the incident.

The trio of shooters are facing almost 33 years in prison, according to a police press release.

