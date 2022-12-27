For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two teens were stabbed, leaving one dead and the other in hospital.

Two boys, also 16, were knifed around 10.30pm near Old Street in central London last Tuesday (December 20).

Jamaly Samba Baibu was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other teenager was taken to a hospital in east London with non-life threatening injuries.

Today (December 27) another 16-year-old boy was arrested over the killing.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Islington have made an arrest.

“The 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, December 27. He remains in custody at a north London police station.”

“At 10.33pm on Tuesday, December 20, police were called to Seward Street, EC1, where, on arrival, they found two 16-year-old boys with stab wounds.

“Officers provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Despite the best efforts of all involved, one of the boys was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“He has been named as Jamaly Samba Baibu. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“The second boy was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

“The investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.”

Jamaly was the fourteenth teenager to be murdered in the capital this year.

In the same Islington borough just five days later on Christmas Day, Claudius Francis, 54, was stabbed to death at a house in Highbury, north London. A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder.