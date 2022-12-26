Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 26-year-old beautician who was shot dead as she celebrated Christmas Eve in a pub.

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot in the head at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village and died in hospital.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The two suspects have been taken into custody where they will be questioned by detectives, police said.

Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs from Major Crime Investigations said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting.

“Elle’s family are still having to come to terms with her tragic loss, and our specially trained family liaison officers are supporting them.

“We will not rest until we bring those responsible to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.”

Four other people who were at the pub were also injured. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood remains in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition, a 22-year-old man also from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

