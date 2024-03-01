(X/@TheJakeWarren)

Three people have been injured after a shooting in Clapham Common.

Police swarmed the high street just before 5pm on Friday after reports of a shooting outside The Belle Vue pub.

A witness told The Independent a gun was recovered by police at the scene. They said: “It was a shooting outside The Belle Vue pub. The shooter’s on the run everything is cordoned off and they have the dogs and helicopters out.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said three people were injured, with two taken to a major trauma centre.

He said: “We were called today at 4.59pm to reports of an incident in Clapham Common South Side.

“We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, operational managers, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated three people at the scene and took two to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital.”