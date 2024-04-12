Constance Marten trial - latest updates: Aristocrat accused of killing newborn baby back in court
Aristocrat Constance Marten is returning to court today as the trial into the death of her newborn baby enters its final days.
Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, have been accused of manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in sub-zero temperatures last January.
In a bid to keep their baby after four previous children were taken into care, the couple had gone on the run and evaded police for nearly two months. Following their arrest, Victoria’s badly decomposed remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in an allotment shed.
During her evidence, Marten told jurors she had intended to find someone to smuggle them abroad illegally, and claimed her daughter had died in her arms on 9 January after falling asleep in her jacket. She also defended their use of a tent during winter, stating: “Jesus survived in a barn.”
The couple deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year, charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues, with jurors expected to retire to consider their verdicts next week.
Watch: Police ask Constance Marten ‘where is your child?’ during arrest
Police repeatedly asked Constance Marten "where is your child" in a video of her arrest in Brighton shown to jurors at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (6 February). The aristocrat, 36, and Mark Gordon, 39, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect on 27 February 2023 after going on the run. The couple had allegedly been living with their newborn baby off-grid in a tent on the South Downs for weeks. Marten and Gordon deny gross negligence manslaughter of their newborn daughter. The baby's remains were found in a disused shed, hidden by a plastic bag and covered in rubbish “as if she was refuse”, the prosecution told the court. The trial continues.
Parents deny private investigators were trailing Marten when she went on the run
In agreed facts read to the jury on Thursday, they were told Marten’s parents had made statements to the police about their use of private investigators.
The court heard that Marten’s mother employed a private investigator for two weeks in October 2016 because she was worried about her daughter.
Her father told police he had hired investigators to find her in 2017 and 2021.
However both deny any private investigator was instructed to find her in 2022 or in 2023 – when she went on the run with Gordon and baby Victoria.
Expert says co-sleeping not ‘inherently dangerous’
Professor Fleming insisted co-sleeping was not “inherently dangerous”, adding: “It’s normal in our species.”
It comes after Marten previously told the court she fell asleep with baby Victoria on her chest zipped inside her jacket – before she awoke to find her dead.
Challenged about the conditions inside Marten and Gordon’s tent, he admitted they were “not optimal”.
“Are you saying that a baby being on their chest under a coat on a mother who is lying on the ground next to a tent surface on one side, somebody else on another side and a number of sleeping bags and pillows – are you saying that’s safe sleeping are you?” Mr Little said.
He replied: “No I am not. I am saying it’s not optimal.”
‘Not safe’ to carry baby in a Lidl carrier bag
Professor Fleming agreed it would not be safe for a baby to be carried in a Lidl carrier bag in cold conditions.
Mr Little asked the expert: “On the basis that a baby of a few weeks old in a Lidl shopping bag for life…with limited clothing on in cold conditions - would you say that that was a safe thing to do?”
Professor Fleming responded: “No it’s not safe. Of course it’s not.”