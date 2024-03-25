For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Constance Marten has claimed she and Mark Gordon were planning to hand in their baby if they could not find a house to rent before the newborn died in wintry camping conditions.

The aristocrat insisted she and her partner Gordon, 49, never intended to spend “months on end” living in a tent after going on the run with their daughter Victoria to stop her from being taken into care.

The parents deny gross negligence manslaughter of the infant, who died zipped inside Marten’s jacket while they were camping on the South Downs last winter.

Continuing her cross examination at the Old Bailey, Marten, 36, told Joel Smith KC they bought a tent to spend a “day or two away from prying eyes” because the “whole country” was looking for them amid a high-profile police search.

“First we had the police and my family looking for us and then the whole country so we thought let’s go somewhere or a day or two away from prying eyes,” she told the court.

“We said if we can’t find a house within the next day or two we’re probably gonna have to hand Victoria in. Because we never intended to stay there for any period of time.”

Marten claims she awoke to find the baby dead inside her jacket on 9 January.

She insisted they had taken her off-grid out of love and did not want her to be taken into care like their four other children.

“It was because we loved her so much. We thought we have got to save our child from being separated from her parents and potentially going in care where neglect is rampant,” she said, adding her actions were the “opposite of neglect”.

Challenged over the safety of raising a baby in a tent, she told Mr Smith you “might aswell arrest half the world” for raising children in tents.

By the time the couple were arrested on 27 February last year, after 53 days on the run, the parents were staying in an abandoned shed in a Brighton allotment – where baby Victoria’s remains were eventually found covered in rubbish in a Lidl bag for life.

Wealthy Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, were allegedly motivated by a ‘selfish’ desire to keep their daughter Victoria after four other children were taken into care (GMP/PA) (PA Media)

Earlier this month, Marten argued their period living in a tent on the South Downs was being looked at from a “Western perspective”, adding that Bedouin families walk through cold deserts with children while others live in shanty towns.

Marten became tearful when questioned if she was responsible for her baby’s death, replying: “I think to a degree of course, I feel responsible as her mum for her death but at the same time I have to love and forgive myself because it was a really awful set of circumstances but I didn’t mean to fall asleep.

“I live with that sadness because she died in my arms.”

Victoria’s remains were found in a red Lidl bag inside a shed on an allotment shed on 1 March 2023, a few days after her parents were caught and arrested by the police after weeks on the run.

The prosecution alleges the couple’s “reckless and utterly selfish” behaviour led to the “entirely avoidable” death of the newborn.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The Old Bailey trial continues.