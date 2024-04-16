Constance Marten trial - latest: Aristocrat accused of killing ‘neglected’ baby due back in court today
Jurors are hearing the final pieces of evidence before they retire to consider their verdict in manslaughter trial
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s baby died at the centre of a “toxic relationship”, a jury at their manslaughter trial was told at The Old Bailey today.
The pair are due back in court on Tuesday as lead prosecutor Tom Little KC continues his closing speech as the crown concludes its case that Marten, 36, and her partner Gordon, 49, were responsible for the death of their daughter Victoria.
The baby died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last January.
In a bid to keep their baby after four previous children were taken into care, the couple had gone on the run and evaded police for nearly two months. Following their arrest, Victoria’s decomposed remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag covered with rubbish in a disused allotment shed.
On Monday, Mr Little told a packed court room that baby Victoria was neglected amid her parent’s ‘toxic relationship’.
He added: “She was neglected and was exposed to dangerous conditions. A freezing cold baby girl with just – we say – a single baby grow and one vest.”
The couple deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year, charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues.
What we expect to happen today
Lead prosecutor Tom Little KC will continue his closing speech for the crown, started yesterday, before lawyers representing Constance Marten and Mark Gordon will begin to provide their own closing remarks on the defence evidence provided to the jury.
Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, both deny gross negligence manslaughter of the newborn, whom they took off-grid to stop her from being taken into care like their four other children.
What happened yesterday
Yesterday, lead prosecutor Tom Little KC started his closing speech for the crown as he accused Constance Marten and Mark Gordon of manslaughter in the death of their baby Victoria.
He told jurors that Marten had told “big fat lies” to the court over the death of her child, who was found a rubbish-filled carrier bag after the couple spent 53 days on the run.
In his closing submissions to the jury, prosecutor Tom Little insisted Marten was an “utterly unreliable witness”.
“Lies fell from her mouth like confetti in the wind as she gave evidence,” he said.
He also said Gordon’s silence during the trial was “deafening” after Gordon opted not to give evidence in his own defence. The prosecutor claimed Gordon “didn’t dare” enter the witness box because he did not want to face cross-examination.
Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, both deny gross negligence manslaughter of the newborn.
Read more:
Constance Marten’s tragic baby ‘caught in middle of parents’ toxic relationship’
Mother accused of telling ‘big fat lies’ over death of daughter Victoria, whose body was found in a rubbish-filled carrier bag
Good morning
We are restarting live updates on this blog with Constance Marten and Mark Gordon due back at the Old Bailey for the recommencing of the manslaughter trial at 9.30am.
Today, lead prosecutor Tom Little KC will continue his closing speech as the crown concludes its case to the jury.
We’ll be back tomorrow
We are now pausing updates on this blog - rejoin us from tomorrow morning as we continue to report on the closing remarks by the crown in the case.
‘She’s told you sometimes you have to lie'
Lead prosecutor Tom Little KC reminded the jury that Marten had admitted in evidence that she was willing to lie.
“Twice in evidence she suggested she was happy to lie to protect herself and her family and that’s precisely what she’s doing in this trial,” he told the court.
“She’s told you sometimes you have to lie.”
Key points from today
Today, the jury heard the start of the closing remarks by lead prosecutor Tom Little KC in the trial. It will be followed by the closing remarks by the defence lawyers representing Marten and Gordon, before the judge sums up to the jury.
Marten was described as an “utterly unreliable” witness by Mr Little, who said “lies fell from her mouth like confetti” as he went through her giving evidence over six days during the trial.
Mr Little brought in a pram to the packed courtroom as he claimed it exposed an “obvious lie” from Marten, who insisted the prosecution had the wrong pram, claiming it came with “sub zero sleeping bag” and a muff.
The couple also lied about using a car seat for baby Victoria, claimed Mr Little, who added: “Why lie about the car seat unless the impression was meant to be that they were more caring parents than was the reality.”
And the jury also heard how Gordon has launched into a rant during police interview, described as “Trump-esque rhetoric” by Mr Little, who then questioned why he had chosen not to give evidence himself.
Marten and Gordon both deny gross negligence manslaughter of their newborn daughter who died after they fled to stop the baby being taken into care like their four other children.
Today’s hearing has ended
The prosecution will resume their closing submissions tomorrow.
Jury told couple’s four other children were ‘lawfully’ removed from parents
The prosecutor told the jury that Marten and Gordon should not have concealed her pregnancy from the authorities, adding that their four other children were “lawfully” taken into care.
“They were not driven off grid. You must approach your determinations in this case not in some wild west Constance Marten world but in the real world,” Mr Little told the court.
“The obvious thing to do was to inform the authorities that she was pregnant. To engage with the authorities to ensure that they could have care for her, accepting past mistakes.”
‘Trump-esque rhetoric’ from Gordon in police interview
Lead prosecutor Tom Little KC tells the jury that Gordon had referred to having his moment in front of the jury “on at least 100 occasions” during his police interview in a rant which he described as “Trump-esque rhetoric”.
However, Gordon then decided not to give evidence during the trial.
“Why hasn’t he told you, his jury, what’s happened unless there is a problem,” Mr Little told the court.
He later added: “He must have felt it was better and safer to leave the more articulate liar on her own.”
Marten admitted she was happy to lie
Lead prosecutor Tom Little KC reminded the jury that Marten had admitted in evidence that she was willing to lie.
During the six days of her giving evidence during the trial, she said she thought lying was OK on two occasions.
“Twice in evidence she suggested she was happy to lie to protect herself and her family and that’s precisely what she’s doing in this trial,” he told the court.
“She’s told you sometimes you have to lie.”