The trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is set to resume today at the Old Bailey.

The pair are accused of gross negligence manslaughter of the newborn, whom they took off-grid to stop her from being taken into care like their four other children.

At the trial on Tuesday, lead prosecutor Tom Little KC continued his closing speech in the crown’s case.

He highlighted two CCTV clips shown earlier to the jury in the trial which the prosecution claimed showed their baby, Victoria, concealed in a shopping bag - including a moment the couple arrived in Newhaven on 8 January last year.

“We suggest that the baby is in the bag for life, covered just as it had been earlier,” Mr Little told the court.

The baby died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last January.

Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, both deny the charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year. They also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.