Liveupdated1713343465

Constance Marten trial - latest: Aristocrat and Mark Gordon carried baby in Lidl bag ‘while still alive’

Jurors are hearing the final pieces of evidence before they retire to consider their verdict in manslaughter trial

Amy-Clare Martin,Alex Ross,Holly Evans
Wednesday 17 April 2024 09:44
Moment Constance Marten arrested by police

The trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon is set to resume today at the Old Bailey.

The pair are accused of gross negligence manslaughter of the newborn, whom they took off-grid to stop her from being taken into care like their four other children.

At the trial on Tuesday, lead prosecutor Tom Little KC continued his closing speech in the crown’s case.

He highlighted two CCTV clips shown earlier to the jury in the trial which the prosecution claimed showed their baby, Victoria, concealed in a shopping bag - including a moment the couple arrived in Newhaven on 8 January last year.

“We suggest that the baby is in the bag for life, covered just as it had been earlier,” Mr Little told the court.

The baby died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last January.

Marten, 36, and Gordon, 49, both deny the charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year. They also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.

Good morning

We are restarting live updates on this blog with Constance Marten and Mark Gordon due back at the Old Bailey for the recommencing of their manslaughter trial at 10.30am.

Joe Middleton17 April 2024 09:44
Trial adjourns for the day

The trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon has adjourned for the day, with jurors expected to return for the remainder of the defence team’s summing up at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Holly Evans16 April 2024 16:33
Baby Victoria died in mother’s arms in a 'tragic accident', court told

Mr Femi-Ola told the court baby Victoria died in a tragic accident and insisted co-sleeping does not amount to neglect.

“It was an accident. It happened and it can happen. It happened and it can happen anywhere that a mother and baby are together,” he said, adding 149,000 babies co-sleep with their parents in this country every single night.

“We suggest that sleeping with a baby doesn’t amount to neglect and is not unlawful,” he added.

He told the jury there is no evidence that Marten and Gordon were smoking, drinking or taking drugs in the tent.

“No, she was in her mother’s arms. It was a tragic accident,” he continued. “One can only imagine the sheer terror they must have felt when they discovered their beautiful girl had passed.”

Amy-Clare Martin 16 April 2024 16:23
Gordon’s lawyer denies the couple are ‘callous and cruel’

In his closing speech, Gordon’s barrister John Femi-Ola KC disputed the way the prosecution had cast the defendants.

He told jurors: “In opening this case, she and her partner Mark Gordon were described as callous and cruel.

“That woman you saw in the witness box over a number of days, ask yourself in all honesty, is callous the first image that comes into your mind?

“The name Constance is rooted in Latin. Constania, it means steadfastness, resolute, faithful, loyal, dedicated and perseverance no matter the obstacle.”

Mr Femi-Ola suggested that while giving evidence she had been “posh but polite, calm and intelligent”.

Holly Evans16 April 2024 16:05
Defence claims couple bought petrol after baby Victoria died

Mr Femi-Ola, for Gordon, said the fact the parents bought a bottle of petrol on 12 January to ‘cremate’ Victoria supports their case that she died on 9 January, a day after they arrived in Sussex.

“The defence has been the baby passed on the 9th – they arrived on the 8th,” he told the court.

“We say the key – the real key – is that bottle of petrol. Why would the bottle of petrol be bought on the 12 January at the time in that petrol station when the baby is not with them?

“The bottle of petrol was bought because the baby had died.”

He said it was “impossible” that a witness heard the infant crying in Seaford later that month.

Holly Evans16 April 2024 15:37
Marten and Gordon ‘fled in terror’ to keep baby Victoria

Mr Femi-Ola, defending Gordon, insisted the couple “fled in terror” after their car caught fire on the M61 on 5 January.

As an example of their heightened state of mind, he highlighted the 34 burner phones discovered left behind in the burnt-out car amid fears their messages and emails were being hacked.

“They fled. You may think they fled in haste. They fled in fear and they fled in terror,” he told the jury.

“And why do I say that? Everything is left behind…money, about £2000, all the clothing, all the possessions. All left behind. Because Constance Marten didn’t want them to take her baby away from her.”

Amy-Clare Martin16 April 2024 15:15
Defence says it is a mother’s choice whether to register a pregnancy

Mr Femi-Ola, for Gordon, told the jury it is not unlawful for a mother not to seek medical care during her pregnancy.

“A woman can choose not to register her pregnancy. She can choose not to have antenatal care. She can choose not to have post-natal care,” he told the court.

“She can choose when and where to give birth. It’s her choice. It’s not unlawful.”

Mark Gordon’s lawyer is summarising his defence argument at the Old Bailey (PA)
Holly Evans16 April 2024 15:01
Trial returns after lunch break

The trial has returned following a brief adjournment for lunch, with more expected to be heard from Mark Gordon’s lawyer.

Holly Evans16 April 2024 14:40
Defence describes Marten as a “lioness” with deep love for her children

Now the prosecution has ended its closing speeches, it’s the turn of the defence with John Femi-Ola KC – for Gordon – going first.

He characterised Marten as a lioness whose love for her children “overflowed”.

He admitted the pair may be described as an “unlikely couple” but challenged the prosecution’s description of Marten in their opening as “callous”.

He said the mother was a “headstrong woman” who was “steadfast” under cross examination and resolute in her “deep, deep love” for her children.

“As you watched and listened to her you may think that she’s a lioness,” he said, later referring to her children as her “cubs”.

Amy-Clare Martin16 April 2024 13:56
Baby Victoria died of hypothermia, prosecution claims

Concluding his case, Mr Little invited the jury to find the parents guilty of gross negligence manslaughter.

He said the prosecution’s primary case is that Victoria died as result of hypothermia.

He insisted Marten and Gordon’s four other children had been lawfully taken into care by a family court judge, adding: “What happened on the South Downs proves that judge right on the conduct of those parents.”

He later added: “She didn’t have enough clothing to keep herself warm and baby Victoria died as a result.”

Amy-Clare Martin16 April 2024 13:42

