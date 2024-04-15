Constance Marten trial - latest updates: Aristocrat and Gordon accused of killing baby due back in court
Jurors are hearing the final pieces of evidence before retiring to consider verdicts this week
Aristocrat Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are expected to return to court today as the trial into the death of their newborn baby enters its final days.
Marten, 36, and her partner Gordon, 49, have been accused of manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in sub-zero temperatures last January.
In a bid to keep their baby after four previous children were taken into care, the couple had gone on the run and evaded police for nearly two months. Following their arrest, Victoria’s badly decomposed remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in an allotment shed.
During her evidence, Marten told jurors she had intended to find someone to smuggle them abroad illegally, and claimed her daughter had died in her arms on 9 January after falling asleep in her jacket. She also defended their use of a tent during winter, stating: “Jesus survived in a barn.”
The couple deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year, charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.
The trial continues, with the Crown Prosecution Service expected to sum up its evidence today, followed by the defence lawyers giving their closing arguments. Then the judge will sum up the case before jurors will retire to consider their verdicts.
Constance Marten's parents deny private investigators were trailing her when she went on the run
Last week, jurors heard how Constance Marten’s parents told police that no private investigators were trailing their daughter when she went on the run with Mark Gordon.
The court heard that Marten’s mother employed a private investigator for two weeks in October 2016 because she was worried about her daughter.
Meanwhile her father told police he had hired investigators to find her in 2017 and 2021.
However both deny any private investigator was instructed to find her in 2022 or in 2023 – when she went on the run with Gordon and their newborn baby Victoria.
Constance Marten’s parents deny investigators were trailing her when on the run
The parents told police they had not hired anyone to find the aristocrat and her partner Mark Gordon when they fled with their baby
We're restarting updates on our blog this morning as we expect the prosecution to begin summing up its evidence today in its case against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.

We'll bring you the latest from the Old Bailey.
Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, have been accused of manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in sub-zero temperatures last January.
We’ll bring you the latest from the Old Bailey.
Parents deny private investigators were trailing Marten when she went on the run
In agreed facts read to the jury on Thursday, they were told Marten’s parents had made statements to the police about their use of private investigators.
The court heard that Marten’s mother employed a private investigator for two weeks in October 2016 because she was worried about her daughter.
Her father told police he had hired investigators to find her in 2017 and 2021.
However, both deny any private investigator was instructed to find her in 2022 or in 2023 – when she went on the run with Gordon and baby Victoria.
What is happening today?
The prosecution is expected to begin their closing speech today in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.
Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, have been accused of manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in sub-zero temperatures last January.
Constance Marten ‘given £48k’ from family trust fund in months up to her baby’s death
A fugitive aristocrat was given almost £50,000 from her family trust fund in the months before she disappeared with her partner and newborn baby, a court has heard.
Constance Marten was given £47,886 by C. Hoare & Co between September 2022 and January 2023. A police appeal to find them was launched on January 6 last year.
Marten, 36, and Mark Gordon, 49, went on the run with their daughter Victoria after their car burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January.
‘Jesus survived in a barn’: Constance Marten defends living in tent with newborn
An aristocrat accused of killing her baby has defended living off-grid while on the run with her newborn, telling jurors: “Jesus survived in a barn, didn’t he?”.
Constance Marten, 36, and her partner, Mark Gordon, 49, are on trial after baby Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last year.
While being cross-examined at the Old Bailey, she argued their period living in a tent on the South Downs was being looked at from a “Western perspective”, adding that Bedouin families walk through cold deserts with children while others live in shanty towns.
Fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten was a good mother and did nothing wrong, partner told police
The partner of aristocrat Constance Marten told police she was a “good mother” and had “done nothing wrong” when questioned about the death of their newborn baby.
Mark Gordon, 49, initially refused to answer questions when he and 36-year-old Ms Marten were arrested in Brighton some seven weeks after going on the run with their daughter Victoria.
In a police interview last March, he started by saying he would give his testimony to a jury.
ICYMI: Constance Marten says baby Victoria died because she was exhausted on the run
During her evidence in March, Constance Marten denied neglecting her baby – insisting the infant died because Marten didn’t look after herself while on the run in the days after she gave birth.
The aristocrat also told jurors she and her partner Mark Gordon did not hand themselves in to the authorities because she does not trust the police or social services after their other four children were taken into care.
Aristocrat accused of killing newborn says babies ‘don’t require that much to survive’
An aristocrat accused of killing her newborn baby has defended the conditions her daughter was left in while she and her partner were on the run, telling jurors: “Babies don’t require that much to survive.”
Constance Marten, 36, and her partner, Mark Gordon, 49, are accused of gross negligence manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last year.
During her fifth day of testifying at the Old Bailey, the 36-year-old told jurors on Thursday: “People have survived without houses and hospitals for millennia. Babies don’t require that much to survive – they just need food, warmth and care.”
