Constance Marten trial – latest: Manslaughter-accused aristocrat returns to witness box for fourth day
Marten and partner Mark Gordon deny gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria
Police find Constance Marten’s baby in a rubbish-filled shopping bag
Aristocrat Constance Marten is due to return to the witness box for the fourth day, as her cross-examination continues.
It comes after she told jurors on Monday that her family believed she was a drug addict who was “breeding children to sell on the black market”.
She also said that she and her partner had planned to pay someone to smuggle their baby daughter abroad, and cited the website Gumtree as a place to source a potential candidate.
She and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year.
The court heard that the 36-year-old concealed her pregnancy and went on the run with Gordon after their four other children were taken into care.
Victoria died while the couple were evading authorities and living “off-grid” in a tent, and her remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in a disused shed last March.
The trial continues.
Aristocrat returns to the witness box
Ahead of the jury entering, Constance Marten has returned to the witness box for her fourth day of cross-examination.
She has appeared in court wearing a floral blouse, and is expected to face further questioning from prosecutor Joel Smith.
Marten to return for fourth day of evidence
Constance Marten is due to return to the dock shortly.
Wednesday is the fourth day the aristocrat has been giving evidence in her trial at the Old Bailey.
Stay with us for the latest updates.
Trial concludes for the day
The trial has adjourned for the day, with Constance Marten’s cross-examination due to resume on Wednesday morning at 10.30am.
Marten accuses press attention of altering witness recollections
Becoming frustrated, Marten told the court that press attention to the case is “seriously affecting witnesses”, after she disagreed with a particular witness statement.
She added: “I think people are exaggerating and making things up. It can affect cases.
“I think people think that we are really bad people. Having such media attention can affect people’s witness statements.”
On-the-run mother becomes emotional: ‘I would rather my child be alive'
When challenged by the prosecutor, Constance Marten broke down in tears in the witness stand when discussing whether she would have allowed social services near her child.
After replying “absolutely not” and taking aim at certain foster parents for failing the children in their care, she was pressed whether she would have refused authorities to be involved “whatever the consequences”.
She replied: “If I had foreseen what was going to happen then I would rather my child be alive.”
Pressed again, she became tearful and said: “Not whatever the consequences, if I had foreseen what happened with Victoria, of course I’d preferred her to have gone into care and have her life but I wasn’t prepared to have that gamble.”
Marten insists she and Gordon possessed a car seat
During a heated exchange with Mr Smith, Constance Marten insisted that she and Mark Gordon had used a baby seat in their car.
She said that the two had been “overly cautious” in moving around the country, and had ensured that the baby seat was not visible to ensure that the authorities were not alerted to Victoria’s presence.
She said: “Anything related to the baby we would hide.”
Trial resumes after lunch break
The 12 jurors have now returned to their seats and Constance Marten has returned to the witness box to continue being cross-examined.
Jury retires for lunch
This morning’s proceedings have now come to an end, with the jury due to return at 2pm to continue Constance Marten’s cross-examination.
Marten claims GPS trackers were found under their cars
Marten told the court she believed vehicles the couple were using were being tampered with, and stated her belief that private investigators had been tailing them.
She also told jurors that she had avoided using her card in order to prevent her movements from being traced.
She said: “Having found GPS trackers under all of our cars, the way every single one of our cars has just stopped in the middle of the motorway… I believe that happened because I used my card that night.”
‘I am excellent mother,” Marten tells court
Marten has faced questioning this morning over her decisions on whether to register her child with a doctor or for school, and her intentions in fleeing abroad with her newborn baby.
Claiming that her other four children had been “stolen by the state”, she said of her daughter Victoria: “She deserves to be with me, I’m a good mother.
“I’m an excellent mother actually and she deserves my love and attention.”