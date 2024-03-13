✕ Close Police find Constance Marten’s baby in a rubbish-filled shopping bag

Aristocrat Constance Marten is due to return to the witness box for the fourth day, as her cross-examination continues.

It comes after she told jurors on Monday that her family believed she was a drug addict who was “breeding children to sell on the black market”.

She also said that she and her partner had planned to pay someone to smuggle their baby daughter abroad, and cited the website Gumtree as a place to source a potential candidate.

She and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year.

The court heard that the 36-year-old concealed her pregnancy and went on the run with Gordon after their four other children were taken into care.

Victoria died while the couple were evading authorities and living “off-grid” in a tent, and her remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in a disused shed last March.

The trial continues.