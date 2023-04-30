For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed and seven others injured in a stabbing outside a Cornwall nightclub.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene in Bodmin and seven others were sent to hospital with stab wounds.

Police cordoned off Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road, near the Eclipse Nightclub, after the incident on Sunday morning.

Here is everything we know about the incident so far:

What happened?

Devon and Cornwall Police was called at 3.15am yesterday to Castle Canyke Road following a report of “a serious altercation”.

The force then received further reports that someone was in possession of a knife and that multiple people had suffered stab wounds.

A victim in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, while at least seven other men and women were injured and rushed to hospital.

None were said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police say they are treating the attack as an “isolated matter”, adding there would be a “heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst inquiries are ongoing”.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene outside Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin (Google Maps)

Have any arrests been made?

The force announced, alongside news of the man’s death, that a murder investigation had been launched.

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

No one else is being sought in connection with the incident.

What have police said?

Devon and Cornwall Police has urged anyone with information that may assist their investigation to come forward and report it, but implored the public to refrain from speculation.

Detective inspector Ilona Rosson, from the major crime investigation team, said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

“This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”

East Cornwall local Policing superintendent Rob Youngman expressed his sympathies for the victim’s family.

“This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today,” he said in a statement.

“Understandably, this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims.

“Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.

“Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers, and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dashcam, doorbell and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road.”

How has the local community reacted?

Cornwall councillor Leigh Frost said the attack in his ward was “shocking and devastating” for Bodmin.

He told BBC News: “Bodmin is a small town and it’s not rife with crime, it’s quite a friendly place.

“We are a strong community and we will pull together and get through this together.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, the victim and his family.

“I also praise the emergency services for responding so quickly and the police for ensuring there is a full investigation.”

Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall, shared his own upset at the “truly horrific news”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the friends and the family of the victims,” he wrote on Twitter.

Residents also took to social media to share their disdain at the attack, with one Twitter user stating: “Such sad news from Bodmin today. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this.”

What is happening at the scene now?

Officers remain at the scene near the Eclipse Nightclub in Bodmin after the serious incident. Investigators wearing white suits have also been photographed in the area,

Cornwall Live reports that Castle Canyke Road is closed in both directions between Omaha Road and B3268 St Nicholas Street.

Nearby Coldharbour Football Ground on Castle Canyke Road has also been closed.

Bodmin Youth FC said in a Facebook post: “Due to a serious incident in the local vicinity, Coldharbour is closed today, 30 April.

“If you have a home game scheduled, please be sure to check-in with your respective team manager/coach through your usual channels”.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, including footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal: ADD MIPP LINK.