One person has been left dead and seven others ‘seriously’ injured after a stabbing outside a nightclub in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Police were called to Victoria Square at around 03:15 BST this morning (30 April), after there were reports of someone carrying a knife.

“A man in his 30s was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers”, police confirmed in a statement today.

“A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.”

