Police are investigating whether terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife’s “clearly pre-planned” escape from Wandsworth Prison was an inside job, Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has said.

A national manhunt was sparked on Wednesday morning after the 21-year-old British Army soldier – accused of planting fake bombs at his former barracks – slipped past guards at the Category B prison by clinging to straps placed underneath a food delivery truck.

The Independent revealed on Thursday that intelligence sources said all signs pointed to the jailbreak being “an orchestrated job and not an opportunistic escape”.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner confirmed on Friday morning that officers were investigating the possibility that Khalife had help from anyone inside or outside the prison walls.

Daniel Abed Khalife had been due to stand trial on 13 November (PA)

“The fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon, there’s obviously some logistics involved,” Sir Mark told LBC.

“Just to work out a prison escape – how you can do the logistics of it and get the right equipment, and how you’re going do it – is unlikely to be something you do on the spur of the moment.”

He added: “We’re going to have to look at everything as part of this investigation – did he do this on his own? Did anyone inside the prison help him? Did anyone outside the prison help him?”

Sir Mark warned it was “extremely concerning” that the former Royal Signals Corps soldier was “on the loose”, and said that “well into three figures” of officers were now involved in the hunt, in addition to Border Force and forces elsewhere in the country.

CCTV of lorry used by Daniel Khalife to escape Wandsworth prison seen on London road (Sky News)

Khalife, who served as a military computer expert, had been awaiting trial on three charges, including gathering information from a Minstry of Defence database likely to be useful to an enemy.

Khalif, a British citizen whose father is said to be Iranian, is alleged to have attempted to pass on the information to a foreign power, believed to be Iran, security sources told The Independent. They say that he sought to “graduate” into spying with the material he had obtained from the MoD.

He is also accused of planting fake bombs at his barracks in Stafford, before fleeing the military site and evading capture for a further 25 days.

The Met’s counter-terrorism commander Dominic Murphy told reporters it was “a little unusual” there had been no sightings of Khalife since he escaped underneath the food van on Wednesday morning, which is “perhaps testament to Daniel Khalife’s ingenuity”.

“He was a trained soldier – so ultimately he has skills that perhaps some sections of the public don’t have. He’s a very resourceful individual, clearly, and our experience of him shows that, so nothing is off the table with him at the moment.”