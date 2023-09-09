Police officers search location in Chiswick as hunt for Daniel Khalife continues

Police officers continue their search on Chiswick Mall for Daniel Abed Khalife after he was reported missing from Wandsworth prison.

Police have confirmed sightings of the terror suspect in the Chiswick area of west London.

Officers have been stopping and checking cars in Chiswick and asking residents for their IDs and looking in boots of cars on Church Street and Chiswick Lane South.

Armed police officers have also been searching up and down the road.