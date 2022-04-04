Sir David Amess trial delayed again after judge catches Covid

The trial of an alleged terrorist accused of murdering Sir David Amess has been postponed for a second time after the judge tested positive for Covid.

The defence case for Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been due to start on Monday at the Old Bailey.

It had already been delayed by a week because three jurors had caught coronavirus, and were sent away to self-isolate and recover.

On Monday, the Old Bailey was told that Mr Justice Sweeney had tested positive for the virus himself over the weekend and was isolating.

Jurors were asked to return to the court on Thursday, when the trial is hoped to resume.

Of the jurors who tested positive for Covid, two have now tested negative while the third was still positive.

Mr Ali, of Kentish Town, is accused of stabbing Sir David to death on 15 October.

The court previously heard that he targeted the 69-year-old Conservative MP for Southend West after researching other politicians who had voted for airstrikes in Syria, in the belief killing them would be "just".

Mr Ali told police he had looked up details of constituency surgeries he could access on Twitter and did not target Sir David because of his party affiliation or religion.

The jury was told that he posed as a constituent to secure an appointment at his surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, and launched the knife attack after sending out a WhatsApp message stating his intentions.

The defendant denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism and the trial continues.