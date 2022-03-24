Police body-cam footage of the moment two plain-clothes officers arrested a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess has been shown to a jury.

Video shows Essex police constables ordering Ali Harbi Ali to drop a knife before charging at him and pinning him to the floor.

The stand-off happened within minutes of Tory backbencher Sir David being knifed more than 20 times as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October 2021.

