Several children injured after ‘stabbing near school’ in Dublin city centre

Five people, including three children, have been injured in a serious incident in Dublin city centre, as emergency services respond to a “major incident” in Parnell Square East.

The attack is understood to have unfolded shortly after 1pm local time on the north side of the Irish capital, with local media reporting it happening near a girls school.

The Irish police force, the Garda, are at the scene along with emergency services. A spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.

“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.

“An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

An adult male is being treated for serious injuries, while the second adult, a male, has less serious injuries, the Garda said.

The force added it was not looking for any person at this time with officers following a “definite line of inquiry”.

Videos on social media show police officers stationed around police tape at the scene while members of the public standby.

A picture has also been posted showing more than three ambulances and seven police cars in a closed off section of Parnell Square East.”

