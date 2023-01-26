Man arrested for ‘conspiracy’ over Elle Edwards Christmas Eve killing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve.

Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral. He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

Beautician Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot (PA Media)

The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight. She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at her funeral on Wednesday, at St Nicholas Church in Wallasey, where a funeral cortege led by a hearse with floral tribute saying “Elle May” was followed by Ms Edwards’s coffin in a carriage pulled by four white horses.

The order of service asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.

The Lighthouse pub was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect and flowers were left at the entrance.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Elle and her family have remained very much in our thoughts over these past few weeks and even more so right now. May she rest in peace.”

Elle Edwards' father, Tim Edwards, walks to join the bearer party to carry her coffin at her funeral in St Nicholas's Church, Wallasey (PA)

The latest arrest comes after Ms Edwards’ father opened up on the devastation his family felt on Christmas Eve when they learned she had been killed.

In his first interview since his daughter was shot dead at a pub last month, Tim Edwards reflected on the “emotional time” his family have been through.

“It should never have happened, it shouldn’t happen to anybody, but I can’t change that,” he said. “There are no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over.”

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the service this week (PA)

Merseyside Police is still urging anyone with information about the killing to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information in connection with the murder of Elle can pass information via our Public Portal Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team.

“Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, with reference 22000948723.”