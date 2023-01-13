Connor Chapman appears in court for murder of Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards who was fatally shot in a pub in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve.

This footage shows the vehicle transporting Connor Chapman, 22, arriving at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 January.

Chapman was also charged with three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.

