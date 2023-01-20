The father of Elle Edwards has opened up on the devastation his family felt on Christmas Eve when they found out she had been killed.

In his first interview since his daughter was shot dead at a pub last month, Tim Edwards reflected on the “emotional time” his family have been through.

“It should never have happened, it shouldn’t happen to anybody, but I can’t change that,” he said.

“There are no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over.”

