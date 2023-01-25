Elle Edwards, the victim of a Christmas Eve pub shooting in Wallasey, has been laid to rest in a funeral service.

The 26-year-old was killed when a gunman opened fire as she celebrated the festive period with her friends. It is not believed that she was the intended target.

This video shows the scene as mourners dressed in black arrived at St Nicholas Church on Wednesday, 25 January.

Her coffin was brought to the church by horse-drawn carriage.

