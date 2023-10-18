For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory MP Gavin Williamson has spoken of his fear after being followed by an activist accused of impersonating a police officer and threatening to arrest him, a court heard.

Simon Parry, of no fixed address, “persistently followed” the former education secretary on two occasions this year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Mobile phone footage taken from the defendant’s phone showed Sir Gavin walking away from the first encounter outside Westminster in May.

Simon Parry arrives at City Of London Magistrates' Court (PA)

“It’s only Andrew Bridgen who has any morals,” the filmer said, referring to a former Tory MP kicked out of the party after comparing vaccines to the Holocaust. “Do you approve of depopulation sir? Orchestrated by Bill Gates, Fauci is worse than Hitler.”

The speaker compared former health secretary Matt Hancock to serial killer Dr Harold Shipman in video shown to the court.

Describing the first incident on 24 May, Sir Gavin told the court how he felt intimidated.

“Someone was engaging me in conversation as I walked towards the Palace of Westminster,” he said. “It was apparent the main issue was to do with the vaccination programme, why this was wrong and what had been done to children as a result of people taking vaccinations.

“I tried to look forward I didn’t want to engage in that sort of conversation but it was by peripheral vision I could tell I was being filmed as I walked past what is commonly called the ‘protest pen’ outside Downing Street.

“It at no stage felt like a normal conversation with a constituent. I took the decision to get on the parliamentary estate as soon as possible as the individual continued to follow me. I was asking them not to engage with me.

“I think what is evident from the recording it was someone who was quite aggressive towards you, not really wanting to have a discussion but to express their anger.

“It felt very unpleasant. As an MP you get a lot of people approaching you all the time but that is done in a different manner to that.

“It was part of intimidation and trying to make a publicity point.”

Parry denies one count of stalking and one count of impersonating a police office (PA)

Sir Gavin didn’t report the first incident to police as the thought it was “a situation where someone got over emotional you don’t want to trouble the police”.

During the second incident in June, Sir Gavin was filmed as he talked to a constituent on the phone, who had just had her dog put down.

“I heard shouts I assumed were directed at me,” the MP said. “I heard comments about people being arrested, about the vaccination programme, comments about Matt Hancock. I felt the best thing to do was instead of engaging try to de-escalate the situation carrying on talking and hope he would disengage if I kept walking at brisk pace.”

In footage played to court, Parry was seen walking behind Sir Gavin before saying: “MPs are on borrowed time it won’t be safe for them to walk the streets soon.”

He was heard comparing the vaccination programme to a “genocide on our own people”.

In the footage, the filmer said: “These MPs are going to get arrested soon they can’t get away with this for much longer. It’s shocking. Lockdown is all scripted.

“I can make a citizen’s arrest on an MP anytime I f***ing want mate.”

He continued talking about how there are only two genders as he followed the MP towards Trafalgar Square before saying to camera: “That’s a dead man walking, that.”

Sir Gavin finally addressed the man behind the camera saying: “I’m on the phone, you are harassing me.”

Parry apologised on camera, replying: “Sorry if you felt intimidated, those who know me know I’m a nice guy.”

During the second incident, the 45-year-old is accused of impersonating a police officer by flashing what Sir Gavin said appeared to be a warrant card and making comments about arresting him.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock was also criticised by the accused, the court heard (Getty Images)

Sir Gavin told the court: “I noticed it had red flashes on it, which made me think it wasn’t a Metropolitan Police warrant card.

“I was increasingly worried it was not normal behaviour for someone to persistently follow you in this way. That combined with extreme views that were mentioned and accusations being thrown around.

“You start to worry about the behaviour, the stability of the individual and what he might do. You start to become quite fearful.”

The defendant coughed loudly in court after Sir Gavin accused him of being inaccurate and was scolded by the judge for saying “That’s a great question” after watching back his own footage.

Mr Williamson continued: “I was concerned it was an individual who wasn’t totally rational and being aggressive towards myself.

“The defendant wanted me to feel intimidated and that I was going to be arrested by himself. I heard the word police multiple times as I walked along.”

Parry was arrested on 15 June and a fake warrant card was seized, the court heard.

On the effect of the two incidents, Sir Gavin said: “It made me increasingly worried that sort of irrational behaviour and harassing has become consistent.

“It makes you more concerned about your personal safety. Just recently someone was imprisoned after a death threat

“Thankfully I was on my own and not with family. It scares you that someone will harass you because of your views.”

“Sadly when someone is acting in such an extreme way you don’t really know what they are capable of.”

Parry denies one count of stalking and one count of impersonating a police officer.

The trial continues.