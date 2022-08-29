Man arrested after woman raped in bushes near bus station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was raped in bushes near a bus station in Gloucestershire.

Police said a man approached the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area.

The woman was raped in the bushes near the Gulf petrol station between 8pm and 8.40pm on Friday before the man fled, Gloucestershire Police said.

The woman is receiving specialist support and a 28-year-old man from Gloucester has since been arrested on suspicion of rape.

Police has asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

If you have information that could help you can fill in an online form here and quote incident 512 of 26 August.