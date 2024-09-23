Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



An alleged samurai sword attacker accused of killing a 14-year-old schoolboy during a 20-minute rampage will stand trial next year, a court heard.

Marcus Arduini Monzo allegedly ran up behind Daniel Anjorin and slashed him in the neck and chest as the youngster was walking to school.

Monzo, 36, also allegedly attacked four other people - including two police officers - during a series of incidents over 20 minutes in Hainault, north-east London, on 30 April.

On Monday, the bearded defendant appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from custody for a hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, faces 10 charges but was not asked to enter pleas and spoke only to confirm his identity.

He is accused of Daniel’s murder, the attempted murders Donato Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield, and wounding Inspector Moloy Campbell with intent.

He is also charged with aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife and two charges of having an offensive weapons, a katana sword and a tanto katana sword.

During the hearing, Monzo confirmed his identity and Judge Lucraft confirmed a provisional trial date of 3 February next year with a time estimate of up to four weeks.

The judge set a further case management hearing for Friday 6 December and further remanded Monzo into custody.

Previously, the court has heard that Monzo is accused of crashing a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting Mr Iwule, just before 7am on 30 April.

He then allegedly attacked Daniel from behind, slashing his neck and stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo is further accused of appearing from a bush and chasing them. It is alleged he jumped out at Pc Mechem-Whitfield, causing “significant injuries”.

The defendant then allegedly made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of Mr De Los Rios Polania and Ms Arias who were asleep at the time.

A second officer, Inspector Campbell, was stabbed with a sword during an attempt to apprehend the defendant, it is alleged.