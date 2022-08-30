Police reopen investigation into alleged child grooming gang in Hull

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police probe into an alleged child grooming gang in Hull is being reopened.

Operation Marksman was launched in spring 2019 in relation to allegations of child sexual exploitation against two victims in the city.

Humberside Police made 34 arrests but no charges were ever secured and the investigation was wound down after two years.

The force is now reopening the operation, which it says will focus on “a number of lines of enquiry”.

Assistant Chief Constable David Marshall said senior officers commissioned a review of the investigation in 2021, carried out by “Hydrant who are national experts in this complex area of investigation”.

He added: “Based on Hydrant's evidential review of Op Marksman, Humberside Police have taken the decision to establish a new investigative team and recommence the investigation.

“The investigation team will focus on a number of lines of enquiry, with the victims being updated and receiving our full support.

“Humberside Police understand the significant public interest in any allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation within our communities.

“As the investigation is active, it is imperative we protect its integrity.

“When we are at a stage where releasing further detail will not impact or jeopardise any criminal or judicial proceedings, we will of course look to communicate this information.”