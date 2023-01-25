Paedophile passed Met Police vetting procedures to become safer schools officer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A paedophile passed Met Police vetting procedures to become a Safer Schools Officer attached to a school.

PC Hussain Chehab, 22, served as a Safer Schools Officer in North London, and pleaded guilty to eight “sickening” child sex offences this week on girls aged between 13 and 15.

Chehab, joined the police in 2020, and is known to have entered into a sexual relationship with multiple children, including keeping “indecent photographs” of them on his devices.

The paedophile passed the vetting process while joining the Met.

Chehab engaged in sexual activity with a minor a year before he joined the Met when she was just 14.

The incident came to light in 2021 when the family called the police to raise concerns about the sexual communication between the officer and the girl.

Chehab was arrested in August 2021, when a number of digital devices were seized containing indecent images of children.

He was placed on restricted duties where he had no contact with schools or children and involved him working within the confines of a police building in a non-public-facing role.

He was charged with offences in September 2022, following his further arrest in October, when he was also suspended from duty.

Caroline Haines, Detective Chief Superintendent, lead for policing in Enfield where PC Chehab served, said: “These offences are made all the more sickening by the fact that some of the image offences were committed while PC Chehab was in a role as a Safer Schools officer attached to a secondary school in Enfield between May 2021 and his arrest in August 2021.

“Once the initial allegations against PC Chehab were made, he was immediately removed from his role while the investigation took place. We have worked closely with the school concerned, and Enfield local authority, to ensure that there were no further unreported safeguarding incidents or missed opportunities.”