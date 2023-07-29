‘Loving and funny’ teenager killed in Lancashire double stabbing named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “loving and funny” teenager who died in a double stabbing in Lancashire has been named by police.

Matthew Daulby, 19, from Liverpool, was stabbed in Ormskirk just after midnight on Saturday, and die later in hospital, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Officers were called to Railway Road at 12.05am to reports of an ongoing disturbance involving a number of men.

Mr Daulby was found nearby with stab wounds while another 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening.

A photograph showing the smiling teenager was released by his family.

Mr Daulby's loved ones paid tribute to him in a statement released on Saturday night.

They said: "Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

"He adored his family and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

"He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives."

A post-mortem examination to establish a cause of death will take place shortly.

Two 19-year-old men, from Liverpool and Melling, have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in custody.

Anthony White, operations manager of CSS Security which provides bouncers to venues in Ormskirk and Liverpool, told LancsLive one of its doormen was “traumatised” after trying to help Mr Daulby.

“Our guys were first on the scene and tried to help the victim,” Mr White said. “They gave him first aid, put pressure on the wound and gave him CPR. They did everything they could.”

He described Ormskirk as a “safe and quiet place” where knife crime isn’t a common occurrence.

Police have urged anyone with relevant information about the incident, CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phone footage to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Fallows, from Lancashire Constabulary's major investigation team, said: "This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with Matthew's loved ones at this time.

"We have launched a murder investigation and there are a number of individuals we are looking to identify and speak to.

"Although we are looking into what led to the altercation in Railway Road, this is being treated as an isolated incident.

"You will see a number of officers carrying out enquiries in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anybody with information pertinent to this investigation to come forward.”