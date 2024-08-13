Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with attempted murder after 11 year-old girl stabbed in Leicester Square

Sam Rkaina
Tuesday 13 August 2024 06:48
Police officers at the scene in Leicester Square (James Manning/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Leicester Square (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man has been charged following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Leicester Square at 11:34hrs on Monday, 12 August following reports of a stabbing.

An 11-year-old girl was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.

It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.

More follows on this breaking story....

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in