Man charged with attempted murder after 11 year-old girl stabbed in Leicester Square

A man has been charged following the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

Ioan Pintaru, 32, of no fixed address was charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Leicester Square at 11:34hrs on Monday, 12 August following reports of a stabbing.

An 11-year-old girl was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.

It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.

More follows on this breaking story....