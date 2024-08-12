Independent TV
Security guard describes moment he tackled Leicester Square knifeman after woman and girl, 11, stabbed
A shop security guard has described how he tried to save an 11-year-old girl as she was being attacked by a knifeman in London’s Leicester Square on Monday (12 August).
The guard, who gave his name as Abdullah, said: “I heard a scream, at that moment I saw there was one person, roughly (in their) mid-30s or early 30s, and he was like stabbing a kid.
“I jumped on him, held the hand in which he was (carrying) a knife, and just put him down on the floor and just held him and took the knife away from him.
Police said two victims, an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman, had been taken to a major trauma centre following the incident.
A man has been arrested.
