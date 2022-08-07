For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager fatally stabbed outside a pizza restaurant reportedly pleaded for help as he was dying.

The victim, named on Sunday as 18-year-old Ghulam Sadiq, was attacked in Leytonstone, east London, on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Leytonstone High Road at 2.15pm following reports of a stabbing.

A worker at a pizza restaurant near to the attack said officers fought to save him before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has now been launched and the Met is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Addullah Addullah of Massimo’s Pizza told the Express: “People gathered in the street, he (the victim) came to the door and said ‘uncle, help me’.

“He was very badly stabbed, nobody was able to find the stab injury.

“It was really frightening when we saw the bleeding, he was badly bleeding.

Officers attended and gave first aid until the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

The force is yet to make any arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our heartfelt thoughts are with Ghulam’s family as they come to terms with this terrible tragedy, which no family should have to endure.

“He was attacked in broad daylight on the busy High Road on a summer Saturday afternoon. I know this will shock and appal the local community and I want to assure them we will do all we can to identify and bring to justice those responsible.

“The area is likely to have been busy at the time of the incident. I would appeal to anyone who saw anything at all of note to come forward and speak to us.

“Did you see the attack itself? Did you see an altercation? Did you see anyone acting unusually or in a way which aroused your suspicions?

“Might you have dashcam footage from being in the area around that time? We want to hear from you. No piece of information is too insignificant.

“I would also like to thank the local businesses and residents impacted by the road closures around the crime scene for their patience and cooperation while we carry out our this vital initial phase of our investigation. We will work as thoroughly and efficiently as we can.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101, with the reference 3896/06AUG, to visit the Major Incident Public Reporting Site or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.