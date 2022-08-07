Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near Windsor

An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water park in Windsor, Thames Valley Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called at around 3:55pm on Saturday (6 August) to reports of the girl getting into difficulty at Liquid Leisure near Datchet.

She was found around 5:10pm and rushed to Wrexham Park Hospital, where she later died.

The child had been with a group of friends celebrating another girl’s birthday at the park when she disappeared.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.