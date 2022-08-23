Jump to content
Nine-year-old girl shot dead in Liverpool, two others injured

Merseyside police begin murder investigation into the incident

Anuj Pant
Tuesday 23 August 2022 06:58
<p>File photo: A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Liverpool and two other people are in hospital with gunshot injuries</p>

File photo: A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Liverpool and two other people are in hospital with gunshot injuries

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

A nine-year-old girl was shot and killed in Liverpool while two others were injured after an unknown male fired a gun inside a house, police said.

Merseyside police have begun a murder investigation into the incident after officers reached a house in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash at 10pm on Monday after learning of the incident inside the property.

Officials said they have cordoned the area.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to her chest and was taken in critical condition to hospital, where she later died.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died,” assistant chief constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside police said.

Police said in a statement on Tuesday morning that the girl’s family members have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances,” Ms Sims said.

The others who were injured in the incident include a man and a woman who have been taken to hospital for treatment. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his body while the woman suffered one to her hand, according to police.

Describing the crime as “abhorrent”, Ms Sims said the suspect “does not deserve to be walking the streets”.

CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out by police over the incident, it said in its statement.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night,” Ms Sims added.

