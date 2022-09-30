For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have made an eleventh arrest in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

A 40-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, Merseyside Police said.

The man, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, was taken to a police station for questioning after being arrested on Friday.

Merseyside Police said it was the eleventh to be made since Olivia was killed last month.

It came a day after the force arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Olivia was shot dead in her own home in the Dovecot area of eastern Liverpool on 22 August.

The shooter was chasing convicted burglar and drug dealer Joseph Nee, who burst into Olivia’s home after her mother opened the front door when she heard a disturbance outside.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in Liverpool last month (Family Handout/PA (PA Media)

Olivia’s mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door, while Olivia was shot in the chest.

The reward to find the schoolgirl’s killer was quadrupled to a record £200,000 last week.

Merseyside Police renewed its appeal for information on Friday as it announced news of the eleventh arrest.

It asked anyone with information to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000621096.

Anyone with CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage that could assist inquiries can be uploaded to a public portal for Olivia’s murder at mipp.police.uk