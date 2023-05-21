For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unconscious and later died in Milton Keynes.

Police responded to reports that a woman had been attacked on Bradwell Road at 8am on Saturday.

A woman in her seventies was found unresponsive at the scene and police administered emergency first aid but she died later in hospital.

A 77-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The woman has not yet been formally identified, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

Police said there is “no wider risk to the local community” and officers are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit, said: “Tragically, following an incident yesterday morning, a woman has died.

“There will be a scene watch in place at the location, and if you have any concerns, you can address these with any of our officers at the scene.

“I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community, but I would reassure the public that we are confident that this incident is contained, there is no wider risk to the local community and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

“If anybody feels that they have any information that may assist our investigation, you can contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230220867.”