Two arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after man found dead in Durham

Two men have been arrested after a man was found dead in a street in Durham.

Officers were called to Horden at around 11.30am on Sunday and found the man in Handley Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Durham Police said.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and a second was arrested on Sunday evening for the same offence. Both men remain in custody.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “Police have launched an investigation following an incident in the Handley Street area, of Horden.

“Officers and paramedics attended but sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene”.

“The area is currently cordoned off and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This investigation is in the very early stages, and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident in Handley Street, Horden, at 11.14am (yesterday) morning.

“We dispatched a community first responder, a clinical team leader, a rapid response paramedic, an ambulance crew, a specialist paramedic, and an officer.”